Boston Dunkin' doughnuts Remain Open To 'Take Care Of Law Enforcement And First Reponders'

Even though Boston is under a strict lockdown during the manhunt for bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ doughnuts remains open to serve first responders, BuzzFeed reports.



A Newton store manager told BuzzFeed, “There was an automated message going around telling businesses to close, but because we’re Dunkin’ doughnuts, we called the police department and they said we didn’t have to.”

An official statement followed: “At the direction of authorities, select Dunkin’ doughnuts restaurants in the Boston area are open to take care of the needs of law enforcement and first responders.”

Customers have been Instagramming images of full stores. Ahmed Eldin posted a picture with the caption, “America still runs on Dunkin even during a lockdown. Dunkin doughnuts at Prudential centre.”

The chain hasn’t promoted that it is open on social media, but it has discussed how it will help.

The Dunkin’ doughnuts Facebook page does have the message that it is donating $100,000 to The One Fund Boston, which will support family members of bombing victims. A post also states, “Boston-area franchisees have been and will continue to support emergency workers in the community, including sending trucks to serve coffee and hot chocolate.”

FacebookGrateful Massachussets natives have responded positively.

