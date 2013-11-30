Boston College Student Arrested For Arson After Confessing To Starting Several Fires Around Campus

A Boston College student was arrested earlier this week after he confessed to starting multiple fires in academic buildings around campus, according to BC student newspaper The Heights.

Pengliang Yue is a junior at BC from China, and was arrested Tuesday night in connection with three small fires earlier this month that caused damage to two campus buildings, The Boston Globe reports. Yue confessed to setting the fires, but pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday.

Yue is charged with one count of arson, three counts of attempted arson, four counts of malicious destruction of property, and one count of disorderly conduct, according to The Globe.

According to a BC statement to The Globe, Yue has been suspended from the school and banned from campus.

