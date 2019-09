Boston College will wear these Under armour uniforms against Maryland on Saturday.



They are part of the Wounded Warrior project, which is great, but they’re also a bit loud.

The gold clashes with the stars and bars pretty hard.

Photo: Under armour

Photo: Under armour

Photo: @UniWatch

