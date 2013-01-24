Horrifying Anti-Gay Graffiti Found At Boston Law School

Instead of honouring Martin Luther King Jr.’s commitment to civil rights, some at Boston College Law School used MLK Day to deface the office of an LGBT student group, according to Above The Law.



The legal industry insider blog has a picture of the graffiti, which was spray-painted on the walls of the office of the Lambda Law Students Association at BC Law School:

Photo: via Above The Law

Law school dean Vince Rougeau called the graffiti “reprehensible” in a statement sent to Business Insider and said it “runs counter to everything we stand for as a law school.”

BC Law is working with police to catch the person behind the act.

The fact that pranks like this are still happening is a sad revelation about the state of our society, especially considering the recent advancements in gay rights.

Openly gay attorneys accounted in 2011 for 3.6 per cent of all lawyers in New York City, a jump from the 3.1 per cent reported in 2010.

And President Barack Obama used his inauguration speech Monday to strongly advocate for gay rights.

