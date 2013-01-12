Boston Has A Simple Plan To Stop Flu Spreading In Its Subway System

Photo: dewittn / Creative Commons

This year’s flu season has been so bad in Boston, Mayor Thomas Menino has declared a public heath emergency.700 cases of the disease have been reported, and four senior citizens have died, according to the city’s Public Health Commission.



To slow the spread of the flu in its crowded public transportation system, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) has ordered something simple: cleaner subways.

BostInno reports MBTA managers met with SJ Services, the contractor that cleans the subway, to direct its workers to frequently change the water they use, not to re-use rags, and to wear latex gloves.

Per instructions, the cleaners will focus their efforts on grab bars, hand straps, and parts of the subway cars that passengers frequently touch, according to WHDH, NBC’s Boston affiliate.

Officials have also asked passengers to avoid coughing and sneezing riders, a tall order in a system that averages more than 1 million riders every weekday.

