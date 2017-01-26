Boston Celtics unveil new jerseys that include a GE advertising patch

The Boston Celtics became the latest team to add an advertising patch to the jersey, announcing a partnership with General Electric.

The patch will be GE’s circle logo and will be rendered in white with a green background on the white jerseys and green with a white background on the green jerseys.

The jerseys will make their on-court debut next season.

Here is what they will look like.

Here is a closer look at the patch.

The team announced that, in addition to the patch, GE will also provide the Celtics with “expertise, products and insights across data science, medical equipment, and lighting solutions” as part of their new partnership.

The Celtics join the Sacramento Kings (Blue Diamond Almonds) and Philadelphia 76ers (StubHub) as the first teams to add advertising patches.

As our exclusive Data & Analytics Partner, @generalelectric will be woven into the fabric of the Boston #Celtics pic.twitter.com/i1IOHf7rtV

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 25, 2017

First three NBA teams to put corporate logos on jerseys, beginning next season pic.twitter.com/GgDRxTkJOo

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 25, 2017

