Boston Celtics Coach Doc Rivers Was On His Way To The Finish Line When The Bombs Went Off

Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers lives just blocks from the site of the Boston Marathon bombings, and was on his way there when he heard the blast, ESPN’s Chris Forsberg reports.



He told Forsberg today:

“I always go down after practice and watch, I’ve done it every year that we’ve been in town, because I live literally two blocks from the finish line. I was on my way actually, I had just gotten out of the tunnel, when the bomb exploded.”

The Celtics were supposed to play the Indiana Pacers at home tonight, but the game was cancelled in the aftermath of the bombing. Since the playoffs start this weekend and the seeds are already set, the game will not be rescheduled.

Rivers has coached the Celtics since 2004, and obviously has a connection to the city. He had some wonderful words about Boston:

“Being in the city, the one thing I will say, you’re just really proud to be part of Boston. I saw people who didn’t work for the police or anything like that, directing traffic, showing people where to go. I just should the spirit of Boston was phenomenal last night. In a tragic event, it either separates you or brings you together. It clearly brought the city of Boston together, which is awesome.”

The Celtics start a first round playoff series against the Knicks this weekend. Those two teams are rivals and have clashed on and off the court this year, but yesterday’s event will certainly change the mood of the series and put things in perspective.

