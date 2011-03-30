Boston Bruins Forward Gets 40 Stitches After Getting Hit In The Face With A Skate

Photo: YouTube

Boston forward Shawn Thornton needed 40 stitches above his right eye last night after accidentally getting hit in the face by the skate blade of Chicago’s Fernando Pisani.If that wasn’t enough, Thornton nearly got into a fight as he skated off the ice with blood pouring down his face. Someone on the Blackhawks bench said something to him as he skated past and the referee had to restrain Thornton from attacking.



Thornton wouldn’t repeat the remark, but said referee Don Van Massenhoven heard it too and scolded the bench players himself.

“If I ever find who it was, I’ll deal with it my own way,” said Thornton. He actually tried to go back into the game after getting his stitches, but doctors wouldn’t allow it.

Boston won the game 3-0. Check out the highlights on NHL.com, including Thornton’s injury below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

