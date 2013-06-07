A Boston Bruins Player Stayed In The Game To Finish A Power Play After Breaking His Leg

Hockey players are tough as they come, and Greg Campbell proved that again last night.



Midway through the second period of last night’s Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins, Campbell threw himself in front of an Evgeni Malkin slap shot during a Boston penalty kill. The puck cracked the Boston forward’s right fibula and Campbell clearly suffered.

But he stayed on the ice. Over the next 40 seconds Campbell limped around the dot, poke checking and fearlessly preparing to stand before more blasts.

Campbell limped off the ice when the penalty ended. He will miss the rest of the playoffs.

The Bruins won in double overtime to claim a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. Campbell’s toughness epitomizes the trope of the hustling Bruins outworking the smooth-skating Pens.

The video:

