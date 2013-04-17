Second Boston Bombing Victim Named As Krystle Campbell

A second Boston Marathon bombing victim has been identified as Krystle Campbell, a 29-year-old Medford, MA resident.



Local news source Inside Medford has a short article on Campbell, which says she was at the finish line to cheer on her boyfriend who was competing in the race.

“My daughter was the most loveable girl. She helped everybody, and I’m just so shocked right now. We’re just devastated,” her father William A. Campbell Jr., told Yahoo News. “She was a wonderful, wonderful girl. Always willing to lend a hand.”

In total three people have died from yesterday’s bombing attack at the finish line of the Boston Marathon and over 140 were injured.

The first fatality has been named as 8-year-old Martin Richard, while the third is believed to be an another adult woman according to Politico’s Donovon Slack.

