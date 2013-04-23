Someone Is Already Advertising Boston Bombing T-Shirts And Souvenirs

“Entrepreneurs” — if you want to call them that — have wasted no time in cashing in on the Boston Marathon bombings with a line of T-shirts and stickers.



One company filed a trademark for “Boston Strong” just two days after the tragedy, while the suspects were still on the loose.

Here’s a selection of merch being advertised on eBay and Chowdaheadz.com:

Chowdaheadz.comThis shirt references the David Ortiz quote:

Chowdaheadz.comChowdaheadz.com, which also sells stickers, claims it will give 20% of each sale to charity:

Chowdaheadz.com“Pray for Boston” (and send money):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.