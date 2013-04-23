MOTHER OF BOMBING SUSPECTS: My Sons Would Never Do This And My Older Son Is Still Alive

The mother of the suspected Boston bombers has given an exclusive interview with Channel 4. She reiterated previous comments that her sons were set up, and also made the claim that her oldest son Tamerlan is still alive!



“What happened was a terrible thing. But I know that my kids have nothing to do with this. I know it. I am mother. I know my kids,” Zubeidat Tsarnaeva told Channel 4 News in Makhachkala, Dagestan.

She said that Tamerlan, who died on Thrusday night, was being watched by the FBI before the attacks.

“They were monitoring him and I know that because I used to talk to them,” she said. “They used to come to our house, like two three times. And then my son Tamerlan used to tell me that he used to talk to them too, because they called me once and they wanted his number and then at such moments.”

Despite the photos that place her other son, Dzhokhar, at the scene of the second bombing, Zubeidat Tsarnaeva still believes that someone else set up the bobming of the Boston Marathon and that her son Tamerlan is not actually dead.

“It’s just somebody did this, somebody set this up, not my kids,” She said. “Whoever is dead over there it’s not my son. The body is half of the body of my son, you know what I mean? So this is not my son.”

Chekc out the interview below:



