REPORTS: Boston Bombing Suspect Has Been Moved To A Massachusetts Prison

Sam Ro

Multiple news sources are reporting that surviving Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been moved from a hospital to a prison.

ABC 7 has a statement:

Official Statement by U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Drew Wade:

“The U.S. Marshals Service confirms that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been transported from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical centre and is now confined at the Bureau of Prisons facility FMC Devens at Ft. Devens, Mass.”

From CBS and ABC:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.