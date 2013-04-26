REPORTS: Boston Bombing Suspect Has Been Moved To A Massachusetts Prison

Multiple news sources are reporting that surviving Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been moved from a hospital to a prison.



ABC 7 has a statement:

Official Statement by U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Drew Wade:

“The U.S. Marshals Service confirms that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has been transported from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical centre and is now confined at the Bureau of Prisons facility FMC Devens at Ft. Devens, Mass.”

From CBS and ABC:

BREAKING: Bombing suspect moved this morning from Beth Israel-Deaconess Hospital to Fort Devens.- @davidwade @cbsboston — Tim Williams (@TimWilliamsCBS) April 26, 2013

#Boston bombing suspect moved from hospital to medical wing of prison #BreakingNews ow.ly/krJKG — Eyewitness News(@eyewitnessnyc) April 26, 2013

