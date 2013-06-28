Boston Bombing Suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev Has Been Indicted

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the 19-year-old Chechen man suspected of helping his older brother orchestrate and carry out the Boston Marathon bombings, has been indicted on 30 counts including using weapons of mass destruction and killing four people.



The U.S. Attorney’s office in Massachusetts will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to make the announcement. The office just announced the news of the federal grand jury indictment via Twitter.

Tamerlan Tsarnaev is also suspected of carrying out the attack, but he died in a police shootout shortly after the bombings.

We will be updating this post with more details as they become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.