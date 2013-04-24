The Boston Bombing Was The Most Closely Followed News Story Since The Financial Collapse

The Pew Research centre for the People and the Press published the first analysis of media consumption during the Boston Bombing, and it shows that the week-long saga was the most closely followed news story in five years.



The survey also shows evidence of the pervasive power of digital media. Half of those surveyed kept up with news online or by mobile, and just over a quarter followed the story on a social networking site. In contrast, 29% followed the story by newspaper.

The analysis found that 63% of American were following the story “very closely,” making it the fifth-most closely followed story since 2001.

This puts the Boston Bombing story behind only the 9/11 attacks (78%), Hurricane Katrina (73%), the U.S. economic crash in September 2001 (70%) and the D.C. sniper (65%).

The coverage of the bombing of the Boston Marathon was watched as closely as the coverage of the invasion of Iraq in March 2003.

Here’s the breakdown of the most closely followed stories since 2001:

Pew centre for the People and the PressRead the full findings here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.