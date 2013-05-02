Here's The Criminal Complaint Against The New Suspects In The Boston Bombing Case

Below is the criminal complaint against Azamat Tazhayakov and Dias Kadyrbayev, two acquaintances Dzhokhar Tsarnaev now facing charges in the Boston bombing case.



Here’s the description of the offence:

Wilfully conspire with each other to commit an offence against the United States […] by knowingly destroying, concealing and covering up objects belonging to Dzokhar Tsarnaeve, namely, a backpack containing fireworks and a laptop computer, wih the intent to impede, obstruct, and influence the criminal investigation of the Marathon bombings.

Complaint against Azamat Tazhayakov (and Dias Kadyrbayev

