Evidence 'Strongly' Suggests The Suspected Boston Marathon Bombers Didn't Act Alone

Authorities found evidence “strongly suggesting” that accomplices helped Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev build the bombs used in the Bostom Marathon attack last year, The Boston Globe reports, citing a new court filing from federal prosecutors.

From the filing, obtained by The Globe:

The Marathon bombs were constructed using improvised fuses made from Christmas lights and improvised, remote-control detonators fashioned from model car parts. These relatively sophisticated devices would have been difficult for the Tsarnaevs to fabricate successfully without training or assistance from others.

Prosecutors also say the black firework powder used in the bombs would have left a trace wherever the bombs were made:

Yet searches of the Tsarnaevs’ residences, three vehicles, and other locations associated with them yielded virtually no traces of black powder, again strongly suggesting that others had built, or at least helped the Tsarnaevs build, the bombs and thus might have built more

This revelation was included in a filing submitted in response to Dzhokhar’s motion to suppress statements he made to FBI agents while he was hospitalized after his arrest. His attorneys argue that Dzhokhar repeatedly asked for a lawyer but was interrogated for hours anyway without representation.

But prosecutors say they had evidence to suggest the Tsarnaevs did not pull off the terror attack alone, so they had a right to interrogate Dzhokhar to determine whether there were other accomplices still at large who could pose a threat.

Dzhokhar denied to investigators that anyone else was involved in the bombings, and the Globe notes that nobody else has been charged in the bombngs. His brother Tamerlan was killed in a shootout with police days after the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260.

Dzhokhar is awaiting trial and could face the death penalty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.