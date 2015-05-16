We're about to learn whether Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev will be sentenced to death or life in prison

Reuters Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, faces the death penalty for his role in the Boston Marathon bombing

The 12 jurors in the Boston Marathon bombing case have reached a verdict on whether Tsarnaev should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The announcement is expected to be made at 3 pm ET.

The jury deliberated for more than 16 hours over three days to reach the verdict.

“If Tsarnaev is sentenced to life in prison, he would likely be sent to the ADX super-max prison in Colorado,” Eric Levenson wrote for boston.com. “He would be isolated in a cramped cell for 23 hours a day and have his communications with the outside world strictly limited.”

If he is sentenced to death, however, “Tsarnaev’s case would automatically be appealed to a higher federal court. That would begin a series of appeals that could take years to resolve,” Levenson continued.

More to come.

