US Police Officer Stood Down After Leaking Incredible Photos Of Boston Bombing Suspect

This is how Sean Murphy thinks the Boston Bombing suspect should be remembered.

The Massachusetts State Police have relieved from duty one of the sergeants who released previously unseen photos of Boston Marathon Bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.



Sgt. Sean Murphy, a tactical photographer who’s been with the department for 25 years, did not like the August cover of Rolling Stone — so he released his own images to Boston Magazine.

Murphy was on the scene in Watertown, Mass., the night Tsarnaev was apprehended for his alleged role in the Boston Marathon bombing. He provided the photos on the scene to Boston Magazine, and now he’s in trouble with the Massachusetts State Police for it.

He will have a hearing regarding his employment next week. The department has taken his badge, his gun, and his computer, and has ordered him not to speak to the press, according to Boston Magazine editor John Wolfson.

But before the Massachusetts State Police silenced him, Murphy shared some thoughts with Boston Magazine.

“What Rolling Stone did was wrong. This guy is evil. This is the real Boston bomber. Not someone fluffed and buffed for the cover of Rolling Stone magazine,” he said.

The Massachusetts State Police released the following statement:

Today's dissemination to Boston Magazine of photographs of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and police activity related to his capture was not authorised by the Massachusetts State Police. The department will not release the photographs to media outlets. The State Police will have no further comment on this matter tonight.

