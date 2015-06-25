Boston bomber: 'I am sorry for the lives I have taken'

Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev asked for “forgiveness for Allah” as a federal judge sentenced him to death for his crimes on Wednesday.

Addressing the court, which included about 20 people who lost limbs or loved ones in the 2013 Boston Marathon attack, Tsarnaev said he “would like to apologise to the victims and the survivors” of the bombing, whose “names, faces, and ages” he had since learned, according to Boston Globe reporter Kevin Cullen.

Tsarnaev noted that he was “guilty” of the bombing, before asking Allah “to bestow his mercy on those affected in the bombing and their families.” He also asked Allah to have mercy on him, his brother, and his family.

“I also wish more people had the chance to testify,” he added. “I am sorry for the lives that I’ve taken, the sorrow I have caused.”

“I pray for your healing,” he said.

Tsarneav thanked the jury and his attorneys, whose “companionship” he said had made his life “easy” over the last two years.

