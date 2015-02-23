Insane videos of people in Boston endangering their lives by jumping out of windows into snow banks

Brian Snyder/Reuters A pedestrian walks in the middle of the street following a winter blizzard in Boston, Massachusetts January 28, 2015.

The newest craze has hit Boston: snow-diving.

In the wake of a series of heavy snowstorms, Boston is finding itself literally swamped with snow — so much snow, in fact, that there was talk for a while of dumping some of it into the Boston harbour. In the past month, the city has gotten more than seven feet of precipitation, and Bostonians are starting to come up with creative ways to make light of the situation.

One of the most entertaining, but also most dangerous, solutions: jumping out of windows and off roofs into piles of snow.

The snow jumpers are taking social media by storm. They have their own hashtag — #BostonBlizzardChallenge — on Twitter, Instagram, and Vine, and videos of the divers abound on YouTube as well.

Their antics aren’t popular with everyone, though. Boston mayor Marty Walsh reportedly urged citizens to stop the practice immediately at a February 17 press conference. “You could kill yourself,” he said, according to AccuWeather.com. “So I’m asking people to stop their nonsense right now.”

Leaping into snow banks carries all kinds of dangers. Jumpers who leap from high heights could land on a buried object and seriously injure themselves. Or they could underestimate the depth of the snow and hit the ground much harder than they intended. Even people who jump from low heights could hurt themselves on broken glass or other sharp objects buried in the snow.

Unfortunately, as long as the snow remains there will probably be a few people who feel the need to leap into it from second-story windows and balconies. Here are a few more snow jumpers, as seen on YouTube.

WARNING: This behaviour is extremely dangerous. Do not try this yourselves.

This guy leaping from the roof:

This four-story jump:

And this balcony jumper:

We can see why Mayor Walsh doesn’t encourage this behaviour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.