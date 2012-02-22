Boston-Based VC Firm NextView Ventures Raises New $21 Million Fund

Photo: Nextview Ventures

NextView Ventures, a Boston-based seed fund led by Lee Hower, David Beise and Rob Go, has raised its first fund. The fund is just over $21 million.Fortune’s Dan Primack first reported the news.



NextView ventures has 16 startups in its portfolio and makes initial investments ranging from $250-500,000.

Two of NextView’s startups have been acquired, including Hyperpublic which was bought by Groupon last week.

It isn’t easy for mid-sized firms to raise funds right now and NextView faced some rejection. “As I’m fond of saying to entrepreneurs, startup fundraising isn’t about convincing the sceptics but rather finding the true believers. A startup VC fund is no different.”

Go tells Primack, “I hadn’t realised how much the LP universe charts out the future, in terms of how LPs have already broken out allocations based on what’s in market or coming back to market. I’m not exactly saying that new funds should try timing the market, but it certainly pays to be aware of who else is raising capital.”

NextView will add 15 more startups to its portfolio. Its current investments include SalesCrunch, HiiDef and Swipely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.