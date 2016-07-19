A boss is 'forcing' his employees to play Pokémon Go

Jacob Shamsian/INSIDER One boss sees the benefit in his employees’ Pokémon Go obsession.

Pokémon Go fever is still raging — and some bosses have outright banned employees from playing the game at work. But one boss has taken a different approach.

Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten, CEO and co-founder of tech site The Next Web, has mandated that his workers play the game daily — during work hours — as a way to boost physical activity. (The game requires users to walk around as they search for Pokémon, and some users say the game is making them exercise more than ever.) Here’s the message he sent out today via instant messaging app Slack:

The new Pokémon Go requirement might even improve workforce performance: One study found that workers who exercised for 30 to 60 minutes during lunch boosted performance by 15%. They also reported improved mood, time management skills, and mental performance, with fewer afternoon energy slumps.

But something tells us Veldhuijzen van Zanten won’t need scientific data to convince his employees to get out there and catch ’em all.

