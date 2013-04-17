Boss Does Not Feel Bad About Sacking Miners Who Did The Harlem Shake Underground

Photo:

Last month several miners who worked for Barminco were sacked and banned for life after they did the Harlem shake underground.

They burst into dance in front of their heavy machinery, thrusting and fist-pumping, one of them doing the worm in a puddle of mud.

Now, in and article by Paul Garvey at The Australian, Barminco boss Peter Stokes — who had only just started when the video of the miners went viral — has said he doesn’t feel bad about it.

“Our people and our clients continue to be absolutely supportive of what we did, and it was absolutely the right thing to do,” Stokes said in the article.

“If people destroy your reputation by doing silly things like that, it impacts the long-term sustainability of the business as well as the safety of those guys and their colleagues.

“As a service provider, if you don’t have a reputation then you don’t have a business,” Stokes said.

Here’s the video of one of the last things those miners did at Barminco:

