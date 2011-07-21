Almost Two Decades After War, Bosnia Finally Gets A McDonald's

Sarajevo, home to some of the most shocking scenes of war in the 20th century, finally has a McDonald’s, reports Radio Free Europe.



The Bosnian capital saw the first branch of the fast food chain opened today by local Mayor Alija Behmen. RFE reports that hundreds of diners waited for hours in the rain for the opening.

Neil MacDonald at the FT notes that the delay came not from the country’s war-ravaged past, but instead due to strict government laws that protected traditional food, plus deep internal division that meant two franchises would be needed — one for Serbs and another for Croats and Muslims.

However, according to MacDonald, the locals seem happy:

“Look,” a Sarajevo taxi driver said, pointing to the famous golden arches logo plastered on hundreds of downtown lampposts. “We’re a normal country now!”

Here’s some footage from RFE:



