Chris Bosh Encourages Kids To 'Dream Big' In The NBA's First Black History Month Ad Of 2014 [THE BRIEF]

The National Basketball Association debuted the first ad in its Black History Month campaign, featuring Miami Heat center Chris Bosh alongside U.S. District Court judge Eric Hendon, Dr. Yvonne Turner Johnson, and photographer Gary James. The ad encourages young people to dream big, both on and off the court.

Ad Age spoke with Chevrolet chief marketing officer Tim Mahoney about the brand’s Super Bowl plans. Chevy will have two 60-second spots that will come from either Leo Burnett or Commonwealth.

Rosetta founder Chris Kuenne stepped down from his non-executive role at the firm in order to focus more time on his private equity firm, Rosemark Capital Group.

Digiday’s Brian Balker spoke with his two daughters about advertising and the internet. The highlight was his 5-year-old’s answer to a question about what you do when you see an ad you like: “You go to the bank and get more money. And if you have enough money, then you can go and say, ‘Hey I want to get this, do I have enough money?’ They will say yes or no.”

Publicis Kaplan Thaler hired Naked Communications CEO Carla Serrano to be the firm’s chief strategy officer.

CP+B will cut 10% of its staff, or about 75 employees, as a result of Arby’s decision to take its business elsewhere and Microsoft’s upcoming agency review.

Huge has a newly redesigned website intended to minimize clutter and excess as per its agency slogan, “Less, but better.”

Time Inc. named Brendan Ripp the new publisher of Sports Illustrated and SI.com. Brendan Ripp is the son of Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp and was most recently VP of sales and marketing at Forbes.

