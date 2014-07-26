Bose Is Suing Beats For Patent Infringement

Bose Corporation has filed a lawsuit against Beats Electronics for copyright infringement, ZDNet reports.
Apple bought Beats for $US2.6 billion in May. That deal is expected to close in September.
The suit was filed today in a U.S. District Court in Delaware and centres on five patents relating to audio signaling and frequency compensation.
Apple is no stranger to patent litigation. The company has fought a prolonged legal battle with rival Samsung that seems to be winding down.
News of the lawsuit was first reported by CNBC:
BREAKING: Bose sues Apple’s Beats over noise-cancelling headphone patents. (via @CNBCJosh) $AAPL
— CNBC (@CNBC) July 25, 2014
Business Insider has reached out to both Apple and Beats and will update this post if we hear from either.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.