Bose Is Suing Beats For Patent Infringement

Bose Corporation has filed a lawsuit against Beats Electronics for copyright infringement, ZDNet reports.

Apple bought Beats for $US2.6 billion in May. That deal is expected to close in September.

The suit was filed today in a U.S. District Court in Delaware and centres on five patents relating to audio signaling and frequency compensation.

Apple is no stranger to patent litigation. The company has fought a prolonged legal battle with rival Samsung that seems to be winding down.

