Bose is closing all of its Australian stores, as part of a move to shut 119 brick and mortar locations around the world

Bose has announced its intention to close 119 of its brick and mortar stores across Australia, Europe, Japan and North America.

This will result in job losses for a significant number of retail employees as the company moves towards a more online-focused business model.

While Bose is known for its headphones, in recent years the company has added smart speakers to its product lineup. It also experimented with other audio accessories, such as Sleep Buds and Frames – sunglasses that are also headphones.

The first Bose store opened in 1993 and enabled customers to try the products in private demonstrations. While e-commerce seems like a logical reason to pull out of physical stores in 2020, this eliminates customer ability to try Bose’s high-end wares ahead of purchase. Considering that its headphones alone tend to range from $230 – $600, this could be a sticking point for consumers.

However, Bose does offer a 30-day ‘excitement guarantee’ which basically works as a 30 day trial. If you’re unhappy with the product you can send it back for a full refund, including shipping costs. So that’s something.

It’s unclear how many employees will lose their jobs due to the closures, but we expect it to be in the hundreds. “Bose will be offering outplacement assistance and severance to affected employees. Additional details, including the number of employees affected, will remain private,” said a Bose spokesperson to Gizmodo over email.

Despite the multi-continent store closures, around 130 stores will remain open across the globe in Across the United Arab Emirates and Asia.

You can read the full statement from Bose below:

