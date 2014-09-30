A High Frequency Trader Is Selling The Most Expensive Home In Houston For $US43 Million

This is the most expensive house ever listed for sale in Houston.

The Wall Street Journal’s Candace Taylor reports that it is owned by Wilbur Bosarge Jr., co-founder of high-frequency trading firm Quantlab Financial.

According to the realtor, Bosarge and his wife are selling the home because they’re often outside Houston, in other homes they own around the world.

The château-style home is being listed by Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. It boasts eight bedrooms with seven full baths, four fireplaces and a garage that can hold up to five cars. There’s also a billiards room, massage room, gym and spa.

