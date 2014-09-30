A High Frequency Trader Is Selling The Most Expensive Home In Houston For $US43 Million

Akin Oyedele
Chateau CarnarvonSotheby’s Realty

This is the most expensive house ever listed for sale in Houston.

The Wall Street Journal’s Candace Taylor reports that it is owned by Wilbur Bosarge Jr., co-founder of high-frequency trading firm Quantlab Financial.

According to the realtor, Bosarge and his wife are selling the home because they’re often outside Houston, in other homes they own around the world.

The château-style home is being listed by Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. It boasts eight bedrooms with seven full baths, four fireplaces and a garage that can hold up to five cars. There’s also a billiards room, massage room, gym and spa.

'Carnarvon Chateau' sits on 2.5 acres of land.

It is in a gated community completely surrounded by woods.

And it looks gloriously golden when lit up at night.

Its walls are covered in French antique boiserie, or wooden paneling.

There are chandeliers and a grand piano in this living room with hand-scraped wooden floors.

The dining room's chandelier hangs from a gorgeous painting on the ceiling.

The kitchen is built for a professional chef and includes a butler's pantry.

The art and architecture are designed to look like Versailles in France.

The house has various statues and hand-painted artwork.

Every corner is very carefully designed.

There's a private home theatre and library.

And a huge outdoor pool.

