One of Europe's biggest football clubs just trolled Donald Trump in a powerful tweet

Borussia Dortmund’s stadium, Westfalenstadion, is one of the most intimidating in world football.

So ear-splittingly noisy is the stadium’s epic south stand (Europe’s largest free-standing grandstand) that it has an alternative moniker: “The Wall.”

The west German club used this nickname to comedic effect on Thursday morning in a Twitter post that appeared to be a jibe at President Donald Trump’s plans to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

It isn’t the first time Dortmund has made a political point on immigration. In 2014, the club’s fans joined others around Germany in supporting refugees fleeing war and poverty.

