This Is How Those Enormous, Crazy-Looking Displays At European Soccer Matches Get Made

Photo: YouTube

Elaborate, choreographed pregame displays are a staple of the European soccer experience.These “tifos” involve thousands of people, and hours of work.



Last week, Borussia Dortmund fans unveiled a gigantic skull before its 5-1 drubbing of Wolfsburg.

The fan group that constructed the banner made a “making of” video that shows how the banner was made and how it was unveiled before the game.

It shows you just how large these tifos are, and just how much work goes into creating one of the coolest spectacles in sports.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.