This Is How Those Enormous, Crazy-Looking Displays At European Soccer Matches Get Made

Photo: YouTube
Elaborate, choreographed pregame displays are a staple of the European soccer experience.These “tifos” involve thousands of people, and hours of work.
Last week, Borussia Dortmund fans unveiled a gigantic skull before its 5-1 drubbing of Wolfsburg.
The fan group that constructed the banner made a “making of” video that shows how the banner was made and how it was unveiled before the game.
It shows you just how large these tifos are, and just how much work goes into creating one of the coolest spectacles in sports.
As the banner starts to come together, the fans bring in a trampoline for some reason (top right corner)
