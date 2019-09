Soccer writer Mohamed Moallim posted this great photo of Borussia Dortmund’s pregame tactics board before an April Champions League game against Málaga.



It’s now on display at the German team’s club museum.

This thing is gorgeous.

The symmetrical formation, the colour-coded instructions, the calligraphy. Very cool:

