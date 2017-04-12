German soccer club's bus hit by an explosion prior to Champions League match with one player injured

An explosion in Dortmund, Germany hit the bus carrying German soccer club Borussia Dortmond prior to their Champions League match on Tuesday.

According to the BBC, center-back Marc Bartra was injured and taken to a local hospital. The club later confirmed the report and that he is still currently in the hospital at the time of this writing.

The team confirmed the explosion, noting that the players were safe and there was no danger around the stadium.

NRW police later reported that there were three explosions “in the area” of the team bus.

AP photographer Martin Meissner captured images of the bus after the explosion.

The players were seen just standing around outside the bus.

The players were later escorted by the police back to the team hotel.

Dortmund’s quarterfinals match against Monaco has been postponed until Wednesday.

