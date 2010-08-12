Took Out A Massive Home Equity Loan During The Boom? You Can Now Settle For Pennies On The Dollar

It sounds like a come-on from some sleazy commercial you’ve seen on TV, but it’s true! If you went massively into debt during the boom on your home-equity loan, perhaps borrowing against your house to buy a boat or a vacation, you’re in luck. You can probably get away without paying most of it back. At least some of you can.



That’s the gist of this NYT article, looking at the plight of the banks and debt collectors trying to get those HELOCs paid back.

Even when a lender forces a borrower to settle through legal action, it can rarely extract more than 10 cents on the dollar. “People got 90 cents for free,” Mr. Combs said. “It rewards immorality, to some extent.”

Utah Loan Servicing is a debt collector that buys home equity loans from lenders. Clark Terry, the chief executive, says he does not pay more than $500 for a loan, regardless of how big it is.

“Anything over $15,000 to $20,000 is not collectible,” Mr. Terry said. “Americans seem to believe that anything they can get away with is O.K.”

Says one real estate broker who went into default on a $95K loan? “I am not going to be slave to the bank.”

Read the whole thing >

