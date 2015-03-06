This is what rich people can buy, according to Born Rich, a website that tracks expensive toys for the wealthy

There’s something for everyone on the internet — even for the world’s wealthiest people.

Welcome to BornRich.com.

Born Rich is a site that boasts a mixture of viral content, lists of rich people, as well as packaged sharable content pertaining to expensive things, and press releases made to look like articles for very fancy stuff.

A lot of the stuff featured on the site is completely unnecessary — you probably wouldn’t buy even if you could afford it.

But the site sure is a time-suck…you could spend hours looking at one crazy high-priced item after another, and still find more bizarre stuff. Some of the items have been added recently, while others have been on the site for a few years.

We searched through the site to find some of the weirdest stuff it offers. And it offers a lot.





1. A $US2 million private submarine

“The $US2 million Spymaster Orcasub, which can dive 2,000 feet below the waters and sports a life support system for 2 passengers for a period of 80 hours,” Born Rich reported in 2013.

2. A $US470,345 24 Karat gold-plated bike by GoldGenie

It’s cheaper (~$US399k) if you don’t have your wheels adorned with crystals.

3. The $US1.3 million dollar “Rampant” surfboard

“Roy [Stuart] has named his creation as “The Rampant” primarily because he claims that the board moves in an unrestricted and unrestrained manner,” Born Rich reports. Watch a video about this luxury surfboard here.

4. Gläce luxury ice cubes — $US325 for a bag of 50

Born Rich says: “A bag of 50 of such ice cubes costs around $US32.50 and they are being promoted for giving minimum dilution at maximum cooling. The unique selling point of these ice cubes is that these are completely tasteless and help customers enhance their beverage experience.”

5. The $US39,000 Swarovski Crystal bathtub for babies and puppies

The Diamond Bathtub’s designer, Lori Gardiner, states on the site: “is the culmination of countless hours worth of hand-created artistry. Each Swarovski crystal is affixed by hand to the side of a nineteenth century-style, cast-iron, claw-foot bathtub or bathtub style of your choice.”

6. The $US58k golf cart hovercraft

There’s only one, but it’s pretty cool. “It comes complete with a 65-hp twin-cylinder Hirth engine and a streamlined, sound minimising fan that promises enough power to reach 45 mph and ferry two golfers plus caddies between holes,” Engadget reports. It was featured on Born Rich in 2014.

7. Ornate Garden’s $US27k rotating pods (so you can have your own revolving restaurant in your backyard.)

According to Born Rich, “Ornate Garden is offering ‘rotating pods,’ one of the most creative and most opulent outdoor living solution for gardens. These modern garden furniture products are the perfect seclusion getaways, which will let you find peace and tranquility in your own garden.”

[h/t Cat Ferguson]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.