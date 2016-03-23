Boris Johnson just made a really massive claim about Brexit

Reuters staff Boris Johnson speaks at an ‘Leave’ campaign rally in Dartford.

Boris Johnson has told a Treasury committee there are “no good economic arguments” whatsoever for Britain to remain a member of the European Union.

The Mayor of London was being questioned on Wednesday morning by members of the House of Commons treasury select committee on why EU regulation is damaging Britain and why he thinks the country should vote to leave on June 23.

He told the committee: “There aren’t any good economic arguments for staying in the European Union”.

Johnson was in a confident mood as he was grilled by the committee which will tomorrow put questions to Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne.

When asked by committee chair Andrew Tyrie to stop interrupting the members of the committee while they spoke, Johnson replied with: “I think I’ve demolished all the questions that have been asked”.

Johnson was quizzed on a number of issues relating to Britain’s potential exit from the 28-nation bloc, including international trade deals the country would be able to strike as a non-EU member.

Pressed on how fast Britain would be able to reach trade agreements with the EU if it were to leave the union, Johnson claimed Britain could strike a deal “very rapidly indeed” and accused MP Rachel Reeves of “absolute scaremongering.”

He added that it would be “curious, bizarre” and “totally self-destructive” if EU members were to decide against reaching trade deals with Britain if it voted to leave the EU.

The London Mayor, who last month added his name to the list of high-profile Conservatives backing a Brexit, admitted to MPs the majority of Londoners do not share his vision for Britain’s future but said this would not alter his position.

He said the capital would benefit from Britain pulling out as a “huge amount” of red tape and bureaucracy would be removed and tighter immigration controls would mean public services wouldn’t be as stretched.

Johnson’s comments come as a new poll suggests support for Britain to leave the EU is leading the Remain campaign by 2%.

