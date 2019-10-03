Boris Johnson reveals his final Brexit offer to the EU

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson reveals his proposed Brexit deal to the European Union.

The plan, the key elements of which were leaked on Wednesday, would require new checks on the island of Ireland and between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said the plan has numerous “problematic points” but that the EU would continue negotiations with the UK in the coming days.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the plan was “worse than Theresa May’s deal.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has submitted his proposal for a new Brexit deal to the European Union, as time runs out for the United Kingdom to agree a new Brexit deal.

In a letter to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday afternoon, Johnson insisted that he “wants a deal” but warned that there is “very little time” left to secure one before the October 31 deadline.

The plan, key elements of which were leaked to The Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday, is designed to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland after Brexit.

However, Johnson has admitted that it will inevitably create some new checks on goods moving in and out of Northern Ireland, which under his proposal would take place away from the Irish border.

It received a warm welcome from the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up Johnson’s minority government, but has been dismissed as “not serious” by senior Irish politicians and questioned by a number of experts.

The prime minister discussed the proposals over phone calls with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, on Wednesday.

Juncker said he welcomed Johnson’s “determination” to reach a revised Brexit deal but that there were “still some problematic points that will need further work in the coming days.”

A spokesperson for Juncker said: “President Juncker confirmed to Prime Minister Johnson that the Commission will now examine the legal text objectively, and in light of our well-known criteria.

“The EU wants a deal. We remain united and ready to work 24/7 to make this happen – as we have been for over three years now.”

PM’s full letter to Jean-Claude Juncker here: pic.twitter.com/IUVAbnAN5j — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 2, 2019

What has Johnson offered the EU?

In the plan, sent to Juncker on Wednesday, there would be two new borders after Brexit: a customs border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, and a regulatory border between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.



Read more: An offer they will have to refuse: Boris Johnson is trying to force the EU into rejecting a Brexit deal



This is because the Northern Ireland would leave the customs union with the rest of the UK but continue to follow swathes of European single market rules covering agricultural and industrial goods.

This temporary arrangement would kick in at the end of the transition period in December 2020, should politicians in Northern Ireland’s democratic institutions – its government and parliament – vote in favour of it.

Northern Ireland’s politicians would then vote every four years whether to continue following those EU single market rules, or instead cut regulatory ties with Brussels and converge with the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland has not had a functioning government or parliament since January 2017 when a row between the two largest parties – the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein – caused the institutions to collapse.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn the proposal was “worse than Theresa May’s deal.”

He added: “I can’t see it getting the support that he thinks it will get and it will take us into a regime in Britain of deregulation, of undercutting and I think will also undermine the Good Friday Agreement.”

The PM is accused of a sham negotiation

Reuters

The EU is expected to reject the proposals when they arrive in Brussels.

Numerous experts have said they are unviable, with Peter Foster, the journalist who first revealed them, describing them as “extraordinary” and adding: “I cannot for the life of me see how this flies; or could ever be intended to fly.”

The plan falls short of upholding the commitment made by the UK government when it was led by Theresa May, to make sure there are no physical checks on the island of Ireland whatsoever as a result of Brexit.

Jonathan Powell, who represented the UK government in Northern Ireland peace talks, saidthe proposals were “not serious” and indicated that Johnson was actually trying to avoid an agreement with the EU so no deal takes place.

And Helen McEntee, the Irish government’s Minister for European Affairs, said the proposals were “unacceptable” as they breached the UK government’s previous commitment to avoid physical checks on the island of Ireland.



Read more: These business owners on the Irish border fear a no-deal Brexit could soon wreck their livelihoods





Read more: ‘The guns are back out again’: Northern Ireland fears a Brexit border will escalate violence



Under law passed last month, Johnson must secure parliamentary approval for a Brexit with deal with EU by mid-October, or request a fresh delay to the UK’s exit through an extension to Article 50.

However, the prime minister has said he will not delay Brexit.

On Wednesday, he told Conservative party conference: “We will work for a deal with our EU friends; but whatever happens we must come out by the end of October.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.