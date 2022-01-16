Boris Johnson wishes he could ‘turn back the clock’ on lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Boris Johnson is facing the toughest week in his premiership as he attempts to head off a no confidence a vote.

Conservative MPs are returning from their constituencies today, after assessing how the allegations have gone down among supporters.

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi played down reports of ‘Operation Big Dog’ plan to save Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson wishes he could “turn back the clock” on lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street, a minister said on Monday, following reports that the Prime Minister attended another potentially rule-breaking drinks gathering.

Johnson is facing a critical week in his premiership, with Conservative MPs having used the weekend to take the temperature from their local associations and wider constituency.

Former minister Tim Loughton called for the prime minister to go, taking the total number of Conservative MPs to have gone public to six, although many more have done so privately.

All eyes are now on Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of the 1922 committee, who is responsible for collating any letters of no confidence from Tory MPs. If the threshold of 54 letters is reached, it will trigger a vote of confidence in the prime minister.

The Mirror, which has led much of the coverage of lockdown-busting parties, revealed on Sunday that Johnson had attended another leaving drinks in December 2020. Sources told the newspaper that Johnson attended the event “for a few minutes.”

Sue Gray, the senior official who is leading the investigation into multiple allegations of rule-breaking gatherings, is expected to conclude her report as early as this week.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said: “The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country,”

“People miss loved ones who they can’t turn the clock back on. [Johnson] said at the despatch box that “I wish I could turn the clock back and go back to May 20 in the garden.”

The prime minister was forced to apologise last week after admitting he attended a drinks gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020, when coronavirus lockdown rules banned social gatherings.

Zahawi said he had lost his uncle to COVID-19 and called it a “personal” issue to him.

Zahawi also told BBC Breakfast on Monday that he did not “recognize” a report in The Independent that Johnson planned a clearout of Downing Street staff to save his premiership called “Operation Big Dog.”

The reported overhaul would see Johnson replace key members of his top team including his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who invited over 100 people to the May 20 party.