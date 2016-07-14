WILLIAM HILL: Boris Johnson will be the first new cabinet minister to resign

It has been less than 24 hours since prime minister Theresa May started to announce her new Cabinet, but William Hill has already placed odds on who will be the first depart their post — and it’s not looking good for Boris Johnson.

The bookmaker has opened a betting market featuring May’s first four new appointments, which includes Chancellor Philip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Brexit Secretary David Davis, and of course, Johnson as Foreign Secretary.

William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said that Johnson’s unstable career trajectory made him the obvious favourite.

“Very little in Boris’s political life seems to go as expected, so he is the obvious favourite to be the first of the four to move on elsewhere,” he said.

Here are William Hill’s odds on who will be the first to leave their new Cabinet post:

Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary: 6/4

Amber Rudd, Home Secretary: 5/2

David Davis, Brexit Secretary: 3/1

Philip Hammond, Chancellor: 5/1

On Thursday, May has continued to appoint her new government in earnest, with the most surprising appointment being Jeremy Hunt remaining in the post of Health Secretary.

Perhaps paradoxically, bookmakers also see Johnson as the most likely candidate to take over from May as the leader of the Tories, with Ladbrokes giving him odds of 5/1 and William Hill 7/1. Hammond and Gove are second and third favourites respectively, but at the moment are way behind Johnson in the odds.

William Hill still thinks a General Election happening in 2020 is far more likely than 2016, with odds of 4/6 compared to 15/8.

