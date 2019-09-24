Boris Johnson told to resign following Supreme Court defeat and become the 'shortest-serving prime minister ever'

Getty UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opponents have called on him to resign following Tuesday’s explosive verdict of the UK Supreme Court that his suspension of Parliament was illegal.

The court ruled that Johnson’s decision to close down Parliament was null and void.

The opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, said Johnson should consider his position and become the “shortest serving prime minister” ever.

Johnson has had a turbulent beginning to his premiership since he entered office in July. He has suffered a series of high-profile resignations, including that of his brother.

The UK opposition Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to become the “shortest-serving prime minister” ever as Johnson’s opponents lined up to call for his resignation following the dramatic UK Supreme Court ruling that his decision earlier this month to suspend the UK Parliament was illegal.

The explosive unanimous verdict means Johnson misled the Queen when he advised her to shut down Parliament. It came at the end of a turbulent period for Johnson, who has lost multiple votes in Parliament since becoming prime minister in July and suffered a series of resignations from his government, including that of his brother.



Politicians representing all parts of the United Kingdom joined the chorus of calls for him to stand down immediately.

Scottish National Party MP Joanna Cherry, who helped bring the case against Johnson, said the prime minister should now “do the decent thing and resign.”

“This is a huge victory for the rule of law and for democracy,” she said outside the court in central London.

She added: “His position is untenable and he should have the guts for once to the decent thing and resign.”

The Scottish first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said“a prime minister with any honour would tender his resignation.”

‘The final straw’

"Boris Johnson's position is untenable and he should have the guts to resign" says SNP spokesperson Joanna Cherry. The Supreme Court has ruled that the Prime Minister's suspension of parliament was unlawful. Follow live reaction here: https://t.co/aY7Nzaa1tQ pic.twitter.com/TA8PnLIIK8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 24, 2019

The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, also said Johnson should stand down as a matter of honour.

“Any normal Prime Minister would – as a matter of honour – tender their resignation after such a unanimous verdict from the UK’s highest court,” he tweeted.

“It is the final straw in a pitiful episode for the country.”

The opposition Liberal Democrats called for Johnson to stand down and make way for a government of national unity.

The prime minister, who was in New York meeting world leaders Tuesday at the UN General Assembly, did not immediately issue a statement about the verdict.

He ignored questions from reporters about the issue as he entered the UN on Tuesday.

Boris Johnson just now, walking in to the United Nations. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/xrMGxtnHc2 — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) September 24, 2019

Downing Street officials told The Guardian, however, that they would need to consider what they called an “extraordinary” ruling.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Johnson said he would not stand down and insisted he had suspended Parliament to set out a new program for government.

Asked whether he would resign if the court ruled against him, Johnson replied “no,” according to Politico.

“I think the reasons for wanting a Queen’s Speech were extremely good,” he reportedly said.

