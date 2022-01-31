Partygate report blasts ‘failures of leadership’ as Boris Johnson comes under pressure over illegal parties

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Boris Johnson will be quizzed after the report found ‘failures of leadership and judgment’.

The report has not been published in full after police requested only “minimal reference” to events under investigation.

It said: “A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place.”

A report into allegations of illegal parties held at Downing Street has attacked “failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office”, piling further pressure onto Boris Johnson.

The update, which comes from a heavily-redacted report by senior civil servant Sue Gray, said “too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings”.

She added: “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”

Gray attacked the heavy consumption of alcohol, adding: “A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.”

But while the update was critical of the wider culture within Downing Street, there was no overt criticism of Johnson himself.

The prime minister, who received a copy of the update from the Cabinet Office on Monday morning, is set to answer questions about his involvement from MPs this afternoon.

The update is far from the full version of the partygate inquiry, which has been watered down after a request from the Metropolitan Police to only make “minimal reference” to those events under criminal investigation. It is thought to relate to at least eight publicly-known events.

“Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can say about those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful report setting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able to gather,” Gray wrote.

The partial publication of Gray’s report is likely to lead to a flurry of letters of no confidence being submitted, which could bring Johnson closer to a vote in his premiership — and potentially the end of his leadership.

Johnson has long insisted that he did nothing wrong, although his version of events has changed over time.

Initially he denied any parties had taken place, but when a video of his then-spokeswoman Allegra Stratton laughing about a “cheese and wine party” emerged, Johnson said he shared the country’s anger.

When it later emerged that he had joined a garden party in May 2020, the prime minister said he “implicitly” believed it was a work event and that it was allowed within the rules. Other events include the now-infamous ‘bring your own booze’ party, to which an email was sent by one of Johnson’s aides to several staffers, and two alcohol-fuelled events held the night before Prince Philip’s funeral.

The most recent allegation is that he was “ambushed” with a cake for his birthday party in June 2020.

Asked if he still believed he had done nothing wrong on Monday morning, Johnson told broadcasters: “You are going to have and see the outcome of investigations but of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past.”

But the drip-drip of allegations and leaks has seen several senior Conservative MPs call for the prime minister to resign, and potential rivals begin to build support for a leadership challenge.

Among those to call for Johnson to go are Scottish Tories leader Douglas Ross and former Brexit secretary David Davis, as well as other former ministers.

Senior backbench MP William Wragg has gone to the police with allegations of bullying and intimidation, while former minister Nus Ghani claimed she had been sacked because of her “Muslimness.”

After his statement, Johnson will address the entire parliamentary party on Monday evening, MPs told Insider.

One backbencher said the meeting was likely to be used to “repeat the messages that No 10 want us to follow and to get the cheerleaders to stick up for him”.