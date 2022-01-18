Visibly emotional Boris Johnson says ‘nobody told me’ he was breaking lockdown rules amid accusations he knew May 2020 event was a party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Jack Hill – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson said he had not lied over accusations he knew a lockdown-busting drinks event was a party.

His former chief aide said the PM had lied in Parliament when he claimed he didn’t know about the party in advance.

Johnson said Tuesday: “Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules.”

A visibly emotional Boris Johnson said nobody had told him he was breaking any lockdown rules when he attended a “bring your own booze” drinks event in May 2020 after his former chief adviser accused him of lying in parliament about the gathering.

“Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that wasn’t a work event,” the prime minister told Sky News on Tuesday.

“As I said in the House of Commons, when I went out into that garden I thought that I was attending a work event.”

The prime minister’s former chief aide, Dominic Cummings, said Johnson had lied last week in parliament when he said he had no prior knowledge of the work event.

Cummings, now a vocal critic of the prime minister, said he tried to persuade Johnson to cancel the event but Johnson “waved me aside.”

Downing Street had previously denied the allegations.