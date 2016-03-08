Boris says the email telling his staff to back his Brexit campaign was a 'cock-up'

Oli Scarff/Getty Images London Mayor Boris Johnson said that the email has been withdrawn and ‘wiped from the pages of history’

Boris Johnson says that an email received by his senior staff telling them to back his EU referendum position was a “cock-up” and has been immediately withdrawn.

The London mayor, who is campaigning for Britain to pull out of the EU, described the email as something that he “does not agree with”.

The email in question was sent by Johnson’s chief of staff, Edward Lister, to deputy mayors and senior advisers in the mayor’s office, and read: “I would expect, given your roles, you either to advocate the mayor’s position or otherwise not openly contradict it.”

It was sent approximately 24 hours prior to Mr Johnson accusing pro-EU campaigners of trying to gag opponents who he said were being “crushed by the agents of Project Fear”.

Speaking to the BBC, the mayor said:

“Nobody has been gagged, I was only made aware of this edict very late last night and it ceased to be operative as soon as I was made aware of it. All I can say is it obviously hasn’t been operative because my advisory team take a very different view from me.”

He added: “it’s a cock-up and not something I agree with”, saying he was in favour of allowing “a hundred flowers to bloom”.

According to BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg, Johnson this morning reaffirmed his stance, saying the email has been “wiped from the pages of history”.

Here’s an extract from the email sent by Lister, the added emphasis is ours.

“Boris is entitled, as mayor, to adopt a public position on this issue and then, as with all other mayoral policies, to receive support from GLA officers in relation to that policy position. The advice also makes clear that GLA officers can, when not at work, express personal opinions (which be contrary to the mayor’s views). Whilst this is the formal position for you also, I would expect, given your roles, you either to advocate the mayor’s position or otherwise not openly contradict it.”

A picture of the leaked email can be found here.

The mayor’s official spokesman has now said that Johnson is “relaxed” about what his staff do in a personal capacity:

“The mayor is relaxed about any of his team of advisers in a personal capacity campaigning for or supporting either side in the EU referendum. He wants to see an open and inclusive debate, and recognises that some of his advisors have differing views to those he holds. In his role as chief of staff Ed Lister advised the team that as official mayoral policy is now to support the case for leaving the EU they are requested to support that position when undertaking official City Hall business.”

