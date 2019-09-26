Boris Johnson's government launches review into £100,000 grant to company owned by his close friend Jennifer Arcuri

Innotech Summit / Youtube Boris Johnson and Jennifer Arcuri

The UK government launches investigation into whether a £100,000 grant it gave to company run by a close friend of Boris Johnson was awarded on merit.

The grant, which was awarded by the Department for Digital, Media, Culture and Sport earlier this year to Jennifer Arcuri’s company Hacker House, was intended for UK companies promoting cyber security.

However, the Sunday Times reported that the given company address was no longer occupied by Arcuri, who is now based in California.

Digital Minister Matt Warman said the government would leave “no stone unturned” in looking at whether the grant was properly awarded, but denied any improper influence from the prime minister.

Arcuri has denied having a sexual relationship with Johnson who was seen repeatedly visiting her London apartment.

Ministers in Johnson’s government were called to the House of Commons on Wednesday to answer an urgent question on the decision to award the grant.

“We are of course aware of the claims raised recently by the Sunday Times and the department is reviewing the decision that was taken,” Digital Minister Matt Warman told members of Parliament.

“We treat any allegations of impropriety with the utmost seriousness.”

Liberal Democrat MP Layla Moran told Warman that she was “disappointed” that the government had awarded the contract to a company which is reportedly not based in the UK.

“We now know that Hacker House is not based in the UK,” she told MPs.

“The Sunday Times reports that its owner, Jennifer Arcuri, moved back to the USA in June 2018. The registered address of the company is a house in Cheshire that she used to rent. The current occupant sends any post addressed to her back to the post office.”

Warman said that £75,000 had already been awarded to the company for work completed and said he had no reason to believe that it was not based in the UK as it has a British telephone number listed on its website.

However, he said that officials would review the decision to award the grant, including whether Hacker House really is a UK company.

He also denied that Johnson had any role in the decision to award the grant.

“There was no undue lobbying to the best of my knowledge,” he told MPs, adding that “there is no evidence whatsoever that the prime minister sought to do anything improper.”

‘Technology lessons’

Jennifer Arcuri Jennifer Arcuri

The Sunday Times also reported that Johnson’s office had intervened to place Arcuri on foreign trade missions, while he was Mayor of London, despite her not being eligible to attend.

A redacted email seen by Business Insider confirms that officials at the London and Partners agency, which was set up by Johnson, intervened in 2015 to place Arcuri on a trade mission to New York.

Officials were told that “we should treat her as simply another member of the London tech community.”

There is no mention of Arcuri or her companies in the former London Mayor’s register of interests.

An spokesperson for London and Partners told the Guardian that: “On the trade missions she was declined on two of them, and then at the request of Boris’s team was given varying degrees of access to both New York and Tel Aviv. For a third trip to Malaysia and Singapore she applied and was accepted, and again Boris was not involved in that decision.”

The London Assembly this week asked Johnson for “details and a timeline of all contact” with Arcuri “including social, personal and professional during his period of office as Mayor of London.”

Arcuri has denied having a sexual relationship with Johnson, after the Sunday Times reported that the prime minister was repeatedly seen at her London apartment.

Arcuri claims that the visits were solely to give Johnson “technology lessons,” according to the Daily Mail.

Business Insider has contacted Hacker House for comment.

