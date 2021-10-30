Boris Johnson says Queen Elizabeth II is in ‘very good form’ after hospital visit and health concerns

Queen Elizabeth visited a aircraft carrier named in her honor in Portsmouth, England, on Saturday. WPA Pool/Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told ITV News that Queen Elizabeth II seemed in “good form.”

Johnson shared the news with reporters on Saturday while attending the G20 summit in Rome.

Doctors advised the Queen to rest for two weeks and cancel all official visits.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Queen Elizabeth II seemed in “very good form” during their weekly conversation.

While attending the 2021 G20 summit in Rome, Johnson provided a positive update regarding the Queen, 95, and her current health.

“I spoke to her majesty and she’s on very good form,” Johnson told ITV News on Saturday. “She’s just got to follow the advice of her doctors and get some rest and I think that’s the important thing. I think the whole country wishes her well.”

Recently, there have been concerns about Queen Elizabeth II’s health after she canceled a scheduled trip to Northern Ireland based on medical advice, and spent the night in a hospital for “preliminary medical checks.”

The news came a week after the Queen was spotted walking with a cane for the first time since 2003 when she underwent knee surgery.

Most recently, doctors have advised the Queen to rest for two weeks and cancel all official visits.

On October 26, she announced that she would not attend the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the Queen would deliver her COP26 address virtually.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are expected to attend in her place.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.