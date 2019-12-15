Boris Johnson partied with Mick Jagger, bear-hugged David Cameron, and broke his self-imposed alcohol ban after winning the election

REUTERS/Lisi Niesner Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds leave the Conservative Party’s headquarters with their dog Dilyn following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Johnson broke his self-imposed alcohol ban with a glass of wine after the scale of his election victory became clear on Thursday night.

He then celebrated his win his partner Carrie Symonds at a Christmas party on Friday attended by celebrities including Mick Jagger and Princess Beatrice.

Johnson also settled his rivalry with David Cameron, after the former prime minister congratulated him on an ‘extraordinary result’ and hugged him.

Boris Johnson broke his self-imposed alcohol ban, partied with celebrities including Mick Jagger and Princess Beatrice, and shared a “man hug” with former prime minister David Cameron in the wake of his crushing election victory which saw him secure an eighty-strong majority.

The prime minister, who had vowed not to drink alcohol until he had taken Britain out of the EU, abandoned his pledge after the scale of his victory became clear on Thursday evening, and drank a glass of wine for the first time in months, the Mail on Sunday reported.

While polls throughout the election campaign had indicated a Conservative lead over Labour, few within the party predicted that it would translate to such a commanding majority, the biggest since Margaret Thatcher was leader.

It prompted a night of celebrations at Conservative Party headquarters, where staffers celebrated until 5 am, and where Boris Johnson paid a visit to thank them for their work on the campaign.

REUTERS/Hannah McKay Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as he and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party’s headquarters following the general election in London, Britain December 13, 2019.

On Friday night, the prime minister, having secured his majority and delivered a triumphant speech on the steps of Downing Street, celebrated his victory with his partner Carrie Symonds at a party attended by a string of A-list celebrities.

They included Mick Jagger, Princess Beatrice, Bob Geldof, Jemima Goldsmith, and Johnson’s sister Rachel.

The Christmas party, held by Russian tycoon and Evening Standard newspaper owner Evgeny Lebedev, was also attended by David Cameron.

The former prime minister and Johnson share an intense rivalry that spans decades, but Cameron reportedly congratulated Johnson on an “extraordinary result” before the pair shared a “man hug” witnessed by former Chancellor George Osborne, the Mail reported.

Johnson’s focus will now turn to preparations for a new administration. He will conduct a mini-reshuffle on Monday that will see outgoing Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan replaced with a new cabinet minister.

On Thursday, he will use the Queen’s Speech to announce a new NHS bill and outline plans to introduce the Brexit bill to the new parliament.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.