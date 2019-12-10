UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson released an awkward parody of 'Love Actually' as a major election looms

Boris Johnson/Twitter British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plays Andrew Lincoln’s character in the ‘Love Actually’-themed advertisement.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson parodied the 2003 rom-com “Love Actually” in an ad asking people to vote Conservative in support of Brexit.

“Enough, enough. Let’s get this done,” Johnson said at the end of the ad, before the message “Vote conservative actually” appeared.

Since his election in late July of this year, the British prime minister has tried to navigate Britain’s exit from the European Union. However, after facing substantial parliamentary defeats, Johnson is facing an election that will decide his fate and possibly that of Brexit.

In Johnson’s remake of the iconic Christmas carol singers scene, the British prime minister imitates the character Mark (Andrew Lincoln), holding up cards telling a woman in the scene – mimicking the film’s Juliet (Keira Knightly) – that her vote has never been more important.

“The other guy could win…” the card reads. “So you have a choice to make between a working majority or another gridlocked hung parliament arguing about Brexit.”

In the campaign ad, the British prime minister then held up cards claiming that if the impending December vote doesn’t result in a working Conservative majority, then Parliament will continue to argue about Brexit until he looks like an old dog.

In a series of setbacks for Johnson, Parliament voted to block a no-deal Brexit (or hard exit without a deal with the European Union). However, Johnson could not call new elections to try and get a majority in Parliament due to the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act, Vox reported. And while Parliament narrowly voted in favour of Johnson’s deal with the EU, they did not approve of his rapid time table, forcing an extension until January 31, 2020.

In turn, the prime minister requested a general election with the goal of taking back the working majority that he lost in early September. The December 12, election will determine whether or not Johnson will get the Conservative majority in Parliament to carry out Brexit, if the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn will win and form a government, or if there will be no clear majority.

