The Mayor Of London Mocked Mitt Romney To Tens Of Thousands Of Cheering Londoners

London Mayor Boris Johnson called out Mitt Romney during a rallying cry for the London Olympics, which begin Friday. According to The Daily Mail, Johnson spoke to a crowd of about 60,000 at a concert that ended the Olympic torch relay and addressed Romney’s comment to NBC’s Brian Williams last night that the preparations have been “disconcerting.” You can watch the video at BBC.

“There are some people coming from around the world who don’t yet know if we are ready,” Johnson shouted.

“There’s a guy called Mitt Romney who wants to know whether we are ready. Are we ready?”

The crowd roared in approval. Johnson went on to list every imaginable part of London that he thinks is ready for the Olympic Games. He also said the athletes are ready, and that they were going to bring home “more gold, silver, bronze medals than you need to bail out Greece and Spain together.”

Keep in mind that earlier Thursday, British Prime Minister David Cameron took a shot at Romney’s comments. He said that “it’s easier if you hold an Olympic Games in the middle of nowhere,” a ding at Romney’s time running the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics.

Here’s the controversial part of Romney’s interview with Williams last night that struck a nerve with Johnson:

You know, it’s hard to know just how well it were turn out– will turn out. There are a few things that were disconcerting, the stories about the– private security firm not having enough people– the sup– supposed strike of the immigration and customs officials, that obviously is not something which is encouraging. Because in the games, there– there are three parts that makes games successful.

Johnson also said some insane things in the rally. Like: “The Geiger counter of Olympo-mania is going to go zoik!”

