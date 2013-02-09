The First Time The Mayor Of London Met Bloomberg He Thought Trans Fats Had To Do With Sexual Orientation

Photo: AP Photo

The New York Times has an awesome feature out this morning about NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s activity in London.Well, perhaps the word “activity” isn’t quite strong enough. Over the years, Bloomberg has become a pillar of London society, all the while running the greatest city on the other side of the pond.



He’s given money to charities, made friends with royals, donated to political campaigns, bought a $20 million home, and, of course, become a confidante/mentor to his counterpart in London, Mayor Boris Johnson.

Johnson, known for his blunt speak, told the NYT about the first time he met Bloomberg. The NYC Mayor was talking about his crusade against trans fats (now banned in NYC restaurants) and Johnson got a little confused.

NYT:

“I didn’t know what trans fats were,” Mr. Johnson said, a glint in his eye. “I thought it had something to do with transsexuals, obese transsexuals, or something. Anyway, he made a great deal about that.”

Since the two Mayors hang out pretty regularly now, Johnson probably knows all about the issue now, though.

Read the full article at NYT>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.