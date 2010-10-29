London Mayor Labels Government Austerity Plan A "Kosovo-Style Social Cleansing" Of City

London’s Conservative Mayor, Boris Johnson, has launched an attack on the country’s plan to cut housing benefits.



Johnson called Prime Minister Cameron’s plans a “Kosovo-style social cleansing” of the city when speaking to the BBC this morning.

The planned cuts could force 200,000 Londoners to leave the city due to the high cost of living.

The government may be ready to backtrack on their original plans, and find someway to get more money in the hands of those on housing benefit schemes, but Cameron insists his cuts will go through.

Boris Johnson is known to be a bit of an eccentric in UK political circles, but he’s likely just defending his home turf of London against the government policy. Mayor Johnson may have one eye on the 2012 mayoral election, where he will face off again with the Labour Party’s Ken Livingstone, who is a defender of public services.

